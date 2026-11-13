Pakistan’s mineral wealth collective national goal, CDF Asim Munir says

COAS Asim Munir said people living in mineral-rich areas should see a concrete improvement in their lives as a result of development in the sector.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that harnessing Pakistan’s mineral wealth is a collective national goal, stressing that mineral development must bring tangible benefits to local communities.





Addressing the Pakistan Minerals Forum in Islamabad, COAS Asim Munir said people living in mineral-rich areas should see a concrete improvement in their lives as a result of development in the sector.





The chief of defence forces said Pakistan’s objective was not merely to export raw materials but to develop the entire value chain, from refining to manufacturing.





“We want to foster long-term partnerships that create sustainable economic value for Pakistan and its partners,” he said.





Field Marshal Asim Munir described Pakistanis as hardworking, courageous and determined people with immense potential to turn their dreams into reality.





“Our resources provide opportunities, while our people are the source of strength and determination needed to achieve results,” he said.





He stressed the need to move from potential to production, promises to action, and raw exports to value-added growth.





Separately, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said improving road connectivity was essential for the development of Pakistan’s mineral sector.





Addressing the forum, Malik said the government was strengthening the road network to improve access to mineral resources. He added that infrastructure development between Chagai and Gwadar was under way.





He said public-private partnerships could give fresh momentum to growth in the mining sector.





Malik said exploration was under way for copper and gold deposits in Chagai and western Balochistan, as well as lithium and other important metals in Gilgit-Baltistan.