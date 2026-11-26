Local holiday announced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on tomorrow

According to the ratifications, the Cabinet Division has issued a notification declaring a local holiday in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Local holidays have been announced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for Friday, November 27, with the respective administrations issuing official notifications.





According to the ratifications, the Cabinet Division has issued a notification declaring a local holiday in Islamabad. However, offices of all ministries and institutions located in the federal capital's Red Zone will operate under a work-from-home arrangement.





Officials and staff working in the Red Zone will remain available and may be called to their offices in case of an emergency.





Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi district administration has also announced a local holiday for November 27. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi issued a notification in this regard.





However, examinations conducted by educational boards will take place as scheduled, despite the holiday.