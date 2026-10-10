Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday

Article 232 of the Constitution of Pakistan clarifies the constitutional framework for imposing an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal government is considering imposing emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the federal cabinet expected to consider the proposal at a meeting scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, according to reports.





The cabinet meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. (PKT), when officials are expected to seek approval for the proposed measure, according to reports.





Separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate have also been called to consider the proposal. The development follows a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari at the President House, where they discussed the country’s political and security situation.





According to a statement from the President House, Shehbaz Sharif attended the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister Ahad Cheema.





President Zardari was assisted by Sen. Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sen. Saleem Mandviwalla and Dr. Asim Hussain. Participants also agreed to hold separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, Oct. 13.





Reports said the meeting included a review of a report from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gov. Faisal Karim Kundi on the province’s law and order and security conditions.





Article 232 of the Constitution of Pakistan clarifies the constitutional framework for imposing an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under this article, the president may declare an emergency in a province or any part of it in cases involving war, civil unrest or the failure of a provincial government.





Under Article 232, a resolution passed by the relevant provincial assembly is generally required to impose an emergency. However, in certain constitutional circumstances, the president may declare an emergency without such a resolution.





Article 232(1) states that a resolution passed by the provincial assembly is required to impose an emergency in the province concerned.





Under Article 232(2), the president may declare an emergency without a resolution from the provincial assembly. However, in such cases, separate approval from both houses of Parliament must be obtained within 10 days.





Article 232(2) also provides that a joint sitting of Parliament may assume the legislative powers relating to the province.

Under Article 232, the federal government may also issue administrative directions to the provincial government.





The federal cabinet’s expected decision will determine the next step in the government’s proposed response to the situation in the province.