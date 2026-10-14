PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project

The meeting also reviewed policy initiatives aimed at strengthening the gemstone industry.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, ordered officials to speed up Pakistan’s gemstone development projects, warning that delays would not be accepted as the government seeks to increase exports, curb smuggling and improve the value of locally mined precious stones through better mining, cutting and polishing facilities.





Shehbaz Sharif expressed frustration over slow progress on the "Gemstones Pilot Project" and delays in implementing development measures for the sector. He directed officials to prepare a clear, deadline-driven action plan and submit it next week.





“Developing the gemstone and jewelry industry is a government priority, and further delays will not be tolerated,” Shehbaz Sharif said while leading a meeting to assess progress in the sector.





He called for a complete system to increase the value of Pakistan’s gemstones, covering every stage from mining and extraction to cutting, polishing and export preparation.





Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan loses billions of dollars annually because of poor gemstone mining practices and illegal smuggling. He urged officials to take advantage of the country’s extensive mineral reserves and introduce measures to increase export earnings.





He also called for the creation of a distinctive Brand Pakistan identity for gemstones and jewelry, following the example of other countries in the region. He directed officials to develop a roadmap for establishing specialized Centers of Excellence to improve processing skills, product quality and value addition.





He further instructed authorities to remove barriers delaying pilot projects and the development of model gemstone mines, emphasizing the need to complete the initiatives as soon as possible.





Officials reported that 4.8 kanals of land had been transferred in Hussainabad, Skardu, for a proposed Center of Excellence. Funding for the project was available, and construction was expected to begin soon.





Land had also been identified for similar facilities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad. Officials said an alternative site would be used to make the Islamabad facility operational while construction of its permanent location remained pending.





The meeting also reviewed policy initiatives aimed at strengthening the gemstone industry. Officials said geological mapping had been completed in identified areas containing gemstone deposits.





Eight additional exploration blocks had been identified across Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support further exploration and the discovery of new deposits.





The government has allocated 1 billion Pakistani rupees under the Public Sector Development Program for the sector’s development during the current fiscal year, according to the briefing.





To help exporters navigate banking procedures, export facilitation desks have been established at 80 branches of 10 banks across seven cities.





Concluding the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive plan for establishing gemstone and jewelry Centers of Excellence and outlining further development measures. He instructed officials to present the plan next week.





The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Musadik Masood Malik, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar and Ali Pervaiz Malik; Prime Minister’s Adviser Haroon Akhtar; Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiani and other senior officials.