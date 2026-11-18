PM Shehbaz Sharif meets AJK leaders to discuss development plans

Iftikhar Ali Gillani reaffirmed his commitment to completing development projects with full dedication to ensure prosperity.

The leaders also discussed steps to fulfill promises made during the AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) top leaders met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to discuss development projects, federal support and efforts to improve living conditions for people in the region.





AJK President Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Naqi Khan and Prime Minister Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani attended the meeting, where officials discussed the federal government's continued cooperation with the AJK administration to promote public welfare and accelerate development.





The participants also highlighted the Punjab government's role in supporting development and improving living conditions across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.





During the meeting, Iftikhar Ali Gillani reaffirmed his commitment to completing development projects with full dedication to ensure prosperity and better opportunities for the Kashmiri people.





The leaders also discussed steps to fulfill promises made during the AJK elections and ensure their implementation.





Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the meeting, along with Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Amir Muqam, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Attaullah Tarar.





Other participants included Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Sen. Pervaiz Rashid, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, AJK Assembly member Shah Ghulam Qadir, former AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and other officials.