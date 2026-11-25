PM Shehbaz Sharif considers transforming NCCIA into Pakistan Cyber Police

Participants were briefed on a proposal to transform the NCCIA into a nationwide law enforcement body.

The organization would recruit highly qualified professionals based on merit to strengthen its ability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, Nov. 25, ordered officials to speed up reforms at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), aiming to strengthen Pakistan’s fight against online crime through artificial intelligence, advanced technology and qualified personnel.





During a meeting in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that protecting citizens from cybercriminals remains a key government responsibility.





He called for a modern investigative system capable of addressing emerging digital threats and improving the agency’s performance.





The prime minister instructed officials to bring information technology and artificial intelligence specialists into the NCCIA and its regional and subordinate offices.





He also stressed the importance of recruiting skilled professionals through a transparent, merit-based process. Shehbaz Sharif said the agency’s transformation should prioritize advanced technology and AI-based tools while making full use of available resources to clear its backlog of cybercrime investigations.





To examine the proposed changes, Shehbaz Sharif established a committee consisting of Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Shaza Fatima Khawaja.





The committee has been directed to present its recommendations to the prime minister by the end of the week. Officials presented several reform proposals during the meeting.





Participants were briefed on a proposal to transform the NCCIA into a nationwide law enforcement body called the Pakistan Cyber Police.





Under the proposed plan, the organization would recruit highly qualified professionals based on merit to strengthen its ability to investigate and prevent digital crimes.





Officials also reported that a dedicated cybercrime system focused on national security had become operational. They said authorities were working within the existing framework to address pending cases and improve investigative outcomes.





The meeting was attended by Musadik Masood Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.





Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani and senior officials from relevant government departments also participated.