PM Shehbaz Sharif, Prince Rahim Aga Khan discuss expanding Pakistan-AKDN partnership

Prince Rahim thanked the Shehbaz Sharif for his warm welcome.

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in New York on Friday, Sept. 25, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, discussing ways to expand cooperation between Pakistan and the Aga Khan Development Network in health care, education, tourism, financial inclusion and sustainable development.





Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Prince Rahim and recalled his recent visit to Pakistan, highlighting the longstanding relationship between the Aga Khan family and the country.





He praised Prince Rahim for his continued commitment to Pakistan and for supporting efforts focused on peace, stability and development.

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Shehbaz also recognized the contributions of Pakistan's Ismaili community to the country's social and economic development, particularly through community service and civic participation.





During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the work of institutions linked to the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), particularly in financial inclusion and tourism. He said Pakistan should make greater use of opportunities to expand cooperation in these areas.





Prince Rahim thanked the Shehbaz Sharif for his warm welcome and recognized Shehbaz's efforts to promote regional peace and stability.





The areas discussed included health care, education, climate resilience and sustainable economic development.

Shehbaz also invited Prince Rahim to visit Pakistan regularly, saying continued engagement could help strengthen the long-standing ties between Pakistan and the Aga Khan family.





The meeting came as Shehbaz held a series of diplomatic engagements in New York during the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly.