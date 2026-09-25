T-T fever sparks as Tom Cruise eyes 'Old School' rom-com with Taylor Swift

Tom Cruise is considering an age-gap romantic comedy as one possible project for the pair.

Hollywood is buzzing over a possible Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift screen pairing, with the action star reportedly interested in starring opposite the pop superstar in a modern, old-school romantic comedy that could bring two entertainment giants from very different worlds together.





Cruise has previously said he would love to work with Swift, calling a potential collaboration “amazing” while promoting the London premiere of Digger. Now, according to reports, the actor is considering an age-gap romantic comedy as one possible project for the pair.





An industry report told the outlet that Cruise “genuinely wants to find something he could do with Taylor,” adding that an old-school romantic comedy has been discussed.





The reported concept would feature a film handled in a modern way, blending the charm of classic Hollywood romantic comedies with a more contemporary approach. The idea is described as a sophisticated and funny throwback to the star-driven romances Hollywood once produced regularly.





However, there is no confirmed movie yet. The report claimed that the project is not formally in development, with no script or deal currently attached to the idea. Cruise reportedly believes Swift has “extraordinary instincts” and sees potential in bringing together two stars from very different corners of the entertainment industry.





The Hollywood buzz comes as Cruise and Swift have crossed paths more frequently in recent months. The two were spotted together at Arrowhead Stadium while watching Swift’s husband, NFL star Travis Kelce, play football.





Cruise later spoke about the encounter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying Swift was teaching him about football. He also said he had followed her career since she was young and described Swift and Kelce as a “beautiful couple.” But the action icon and pop superstar sharing the big screen is already generating plenty of Hollywood chatter.



