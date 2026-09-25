20th Asian Games: Pakistan secures two squash medals

Noor Zaman defeated Hong Kong’s player 3-1 to book his place in the semifinals. He won the match 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-4.

NAGOYA, Japan: Pakistan is assured of two medals in the squash event at the Asian Games after Noor Zaman joined fellow Pakistani player Muhammad Asim Khan in reaching the men’s singles semifinals.

Noor Zaman defeated Hong Kong’s player 3-1 to book his place in the semifinals. He won the match 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-4.

With Noor Zaman advancing to the semifinals, Pakistan’s confirmed medal tally at the Asian Games has increased to four.

Pakistan has already secured bronze medals through its women’s cricket team and Asim Khan in the 60-kilogram mixed martial arts category.

Both Noor Zaman and Muhammad Asim Khan are now guaranteed medals in the squash event after reaching the semifinals.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan and Noor Zaman reached the Asian Games men’s singles semifinals Friday in Nagoya, giving the country two semifinalists for the first time in 24 years and keeping their hopes of Olympic qualification alive.

Irfan fights back against India’s Chotrani

Irfan, seeded No. 5/8, overcame India’s No. 3/4 seed Veer Chotrani 3-1 at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

Chotrani won the opening game 11-6, but Irfan quickly turned the match around, taking the second game 11-8.

The Pakistan No. 2 then dominated the final two games, winning both 11-3 to complete the 41-minute comeback.

“I am feeling so good today. Coming into the Asian Games everyone knows the stakes of qualifying for the Olympics, so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Irfan said.

“I am really happy to have got the win today, as Veer is such a tough player. We have played quite a few times in the past, but to get the win today, it just feels amazing. I am so excited.”

Irfan will face India’s No. 2 seed Abhay Singh in the semifinals after Singh defeated Japan’s Ryuonsuke Tsukue in straight games.

Zaman completes Pakistan’s double

Noor Zaman, the No. 3 seed and reigning U23 world champion, joined Irfan in the last four by beating Hong Kong, China’s Henry Leung in four games.

Zaman’s victory also secured a piece of Pakistan squash history. The country had not placed two men in the Asian Games singles semifinals since Mansoor Zaman Sr. and Shahid Zaman did so at the 2002 Games in Busan, South Korea.

“It is a very proud moment for us both, and I know we will both be so excited to fight for a place in the final,” Zaman said.

Zaman will face defending champion and No. 1 seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia, who advanced after defeating Hong Kong, China’s Alex Lau in straight games.