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Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission

Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach

The Olive Ridley species is found in large numbers in the Arabian Sea. The turtle died after becoming entangled in a fishing net.

Web Desk October 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: A rare Olive Ridley sea turtle was found dead on Clifton beach, prompting expressions of regret from the Fishermen's Sajag Forum.


The Olive Ridley species is found in large numbers in the Arabian Sea. According to Muhammad Moazzam Khan, technical adviser at WWF, the turtle died after becoming entangled in the fishing net. The exact cause of death could not be determined, said Muhammad Bukhsh Jat, chairman of the Fishermen's Sajag Forum.


Khan said Olive Ridley turtles have stopped coming to Pakistani shores, including Karachi, for breeding. Twenty years ago, the species was found in large numbers in Pakistan, he said.

In recent days, two Olive Ridley turtles entangled in fishermen's nets near Jiwani were released back into the sea, Khan said. He noted that the species travels thousands of miles across the ocean.


In a neighboring country, researchers tagged an Olive Ridley turtle with a GPS device to study its journey. The turtle crossed the entire Arabian Sea and settled in Oman for breeding, Khan said, adding that similar research is necessary in Pakistan.


The Fishermen's Sajag Forum also warned that plastic bags and garbage in the sea pose a threat to marine life. Jat said it is necessary to protect marine life while maintaining employment opportunities for fishermen.

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