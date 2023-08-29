At least 5 killed in van-truck collision at Rawalpindi’s T-Chowk

At least five fatalities were reported in a tragic van-truck collision at Rawalpindi’s T-Chowk on Tuesday.

The dead included four men and a women, while six others sustained injuries.

The rescue teams rushed at the spot and immediately shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

The accident took place due to speeding, when a Toyota Hi-S collided with a 22-wheeler.