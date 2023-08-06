Section 144 enforced in Rawalpindi, other districts till Aug 12

The order prohibits gatherings, public meetings, demonstrations, sit-ins, and rallies.

Action taken to maintain law and order, following PTI chairman’s arrest.

Former PM and PTI chairman were arrested after being found guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case.

District authorities have enforced section 144 for a week in Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, and Rawalpindi districts, based on official notifications.

Yesterday, Police declared a high-security alert in Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to potential protests following the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

In response, Federal Police have instructed officers to remain in their respective areas and increase security checks throughout the federal capital.

Similarly, Rawalpindi Police are on high alert with special instructions to handle any possible PTI protests. Police authorities have directed subordinates to closely monitor the situation.

The ban, however, comes with certain exceptions. Officers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), police personnel, women, and children are exempted from the restrictions.