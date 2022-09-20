Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow, will meet CM Punjab

Imran Khan is to visit Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan is to visit Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday).

Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day visit and will address the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention at the Supreme Court Registry Lahore.

As per sources privy to the matter, Khan will also meet the Punjab Cabinet members and other leaders of the party.

Not only this, PTI Chairman’s meeting with the Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi is also scheduled for tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan addressed a gigantic public gathering in Chakwal yesterday when lambasted the imported government for unbearable inflation making the lives of the people miserable.

He said that he had raised more than Rs 13.5 billion in funds in three telethons, adding that in just eight hours the local and overseas Pakistanis donated more than Rs13.5 billion to the PTI.

He strongly asked the people to come out against the imported government when he gives a call.

“As this is a critical time for the future of Pakistan and we have to save our country from these corrupt rulers,” he added. He said that the corruption of the PPP plunged Sindh into flood rather than torrential rains.

He further said that the country was suffering from a curse of flood and the imported PM was visiting the USA. He said that Shehbaz Sharif used the state money to run his publicity campaign.

