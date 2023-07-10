10 suspected terrorists apprehended by CTD in Punjab IBOs

Explosive materials, detonators, and weapons have been seized.

All of the suspects are affiliated with banned organizations.

Investigation with the arrested terrorists are underway.

A secret operation was carried out by the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday, resulting in the arrest of 10 suspected terrorists in different cities within the province.

According to a CTD spokesperson, seven of the arrested individuals were specifically targeted for their involvement in spreading hateful content on social media.

All of the suspects are affiliated with banned organizations and were apprehended in cities such as Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, and Attock.

The operation also led to the confiscation of explosive materials, detonators, and weapons from the arrested terrorists.

Authorities are currently conducting further investigations to gather additional information about the apprehended individuals and their activities.

The main objective of the operation was to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of the public in the region.

