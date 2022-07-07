Kate Middleton, Prince William shares rare PDA moment

Kate Middleton and William share a rare PDA moment.

Duke of Cambridge was photographed publicly embracing his wife.

Kate Middleton is rarely embraced and hugged by Prince William in public.

On Wednesday the Duke of Cambridge was photographed publicly embracing his wife after participating in a polo match and raising more than a million pounds for charitable causes.

Over a million pounds were raised for Windsor-based charities by Kate’s victorious polo-playing husband.

As soon as their photos appeared online, thousands of people commented on them.

The next in line for the British monarchy is William. After his father Prince Charles, he will succeed to the throne.

Earlier, the dog of William’s and Duchess of Cambridge made a rare appearance in public.

While playing in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, an annual event to raise money and awareness for several charities the couple supports, William was supported by his wife Catherine and their black spaniel Orla from the sidelines.

Following the passing of their beloved dog Lupo in 2020, the couple and their kids received Orla, a 2-year-old, as a gift from the duchess’ brother, James Middleton.

Orla had her first public appearance this year when she was included in pictures of the couple’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, which the child’s mother took and made public in May to celebrate the youngster’s seventh birthday.

