Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘airing dirty laundry’ on TV

  • Meghan discussed her issues with the royal family with Oprah Winfrey.
  • Kerri-Anne Kennerley said she finds it sad that Meghan has to “publicly wash dirty linen” in public.
  • She said she would never do that to her family.
According to a TV personality, Meghan Markle finds comfort in discussing her intimate concerns in public. The Duchess of Sussex was referred to as “very sad” by Australian TV host Kerri-Anne Kennerley for discussing her issues with the royal family with Oprah Winfrey.

To which Kennerley responded,  “I find it very, very sad that [Meghan] has to publicly wash dirty linen in public,” before adding: “I just… I would never do that to my family.”

“Meghan seems to think that the world should know all the ins and outs and deeply personal things that are said within family walls,” she continued.

“Whether you’re a royal or not, they’re deeply personal things in a family,” she added.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry quit the royal family in 2020. The family has since moved to California with their kids.

