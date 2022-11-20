Prince William prefers to stay silent over Mike Tindall show

Prince William having difficulty choosing between Mike Tindall and Jill Scott as reality show winner
Prince William refused to select between Mike Tindall and Lioness Jill Scott....
When questioned about whether his brother-in-law Mike Tindall will win the show ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’ Prince William maintained his neutrality.
When questioned about his opinions of Zara Tindall’s husband during his most recent visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire today, the Prince of Wales remained silent.
In his conversation with contestant Corporal Rachael Howes, William acknowledged that predicting the winner of the competition is a little “tricky.”
“I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall,” Ms. Howes reveals.
William grinned and said, “That’s a tricky one,” declining to answer.
This comes after Tindall offered other royal anecdotes and acknowledged embarrassing event with mother-in-law Princess Anne.
