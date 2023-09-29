Maya Ali Shares Photos From Madinah On Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH)

Maya Ali is a well-known actress in the nation.

The family continues to be Maya’s top concern despite her hectic workload.

Maya is currently in the holy city of Madinah.

Maya Ali is a well-known actress in the nation who excels in both film and television dramas. She is a successful businesswoman with her own brand in addition to her successful acting career.

The family continues to be Maya’s top concern despite her hectic workload. She frequently takes a break to visit her brother and sister-in-law overseas. She clearly has a close relationship with her mother, and she also has a cherished niece.

After undertaking Umrah, Maya has been invited to travel to the holy city of Madinah, thus she is currently relishing this wonderful period in her life.

Recently, Maya took to her Instagram stories handle and delighted fans on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal with adorable photos from Madinah.

Have a look at the photos below:

