Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maya Ali Shares Photos From Madinah On Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH)

Maya Ali Shares Photos From Madinah On Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH)

Articles
Advertisement
Maya Ali Shares Photos From Madinah On Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH)

Maya Ali Shares Photos From Madinah On Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH)

Advertisement
  • Maya Ali is a well-known actress in the nation.
  • The family continues to be Maya’s top concern despite her hectic workload.
  • Maya is currently in the holy city of Madinah.
Advertisement

Maya Ali is a well-known actress in the nation who excels in both film and television dramas. She is a successful businesswoman with her own brand in addition to her successful acting career.

The family continues to be Maya’s top concern despite her hectic workload. She frequently takes a break to visit her brother and sister-in-law overseas. She clearly has a close relationship with her mother, and she also has a cherished niece.

After undertaking Umrah, Maya has been invited to travel to the holy city of Madinah, thus she is currently relishing this wonderful period in her life.

Recently, Maya took to her Instagram stories handle and delighted fans on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal with adorable photos from Madinah.

Have a look at the photos below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Maya Ali Shares Stunning Family Photos from Madinah
Maya Ali Shares Stunning Family Photos from Madinah

Maya Ali, a highly respected actress, is known for her versatile roles...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story