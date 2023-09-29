Naimal Khawar with Sisters in Disneyland Tokyo

Naimal Khawar is a Pakistani actress and a painter.

Naimal is very close to her sisters and she often spends time with her family.

She recently went to Disneyland in Tokyo and enjoyed her time at the park.

Advertisement

Naimal Khawar is a Pakistani actress and painter, she became famous with her acting debut project Verna, and after doing the film she was immediately noticed by everyone. later on, she appeared in a hit drama Anaa with Usman Mukhtar. Altamash and Izza were everyone’s favourites and Naimal was at the top of her game. That is when she left the industry and married superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Naimal is very close to her sisters and she often spends time with her family. She got married to the famous actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and together they have a son, Naimal loves her sister time and she is in Japan where she is spending time with her sisters and their kids. She recently went to Disneyland in Tokyo and enjoyed her time at the park.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Naimal Khawar Stuns in Light Blue Traditional Dress Naimal Khawar is a renowned figure in Pakistani showbiz. She effortlessly combines...