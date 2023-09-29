Advertisement
Naimal Khawar with Sisters in Disneyland Tokyo

Articles
Naimal Khawar with Sisters in Disneyland Tokyo

  • Naimal Khawar is a Pakistani actress and a painter.
  • Naimal is very close to her sisters and she often spends time with her family.
  • She recently went to Disneyland in Tokyo and enjoyed her time at the park.
Naimal Khawar is a Pakistani actress and painter, she became famous with her acting debut project Verna, and after doing the film she was immediately noticed by everyone. later on, she appeared in a hit drama Anaa with Usman Mukhtar. Altamash and Izza were everyone’s favourites and Naimal was at the top of her game. That is when she left the industry and married superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Naimal is very close to her sisters and she often spends time with her family. She got married to the famous actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and together they have a son, Naimal loves her sister time and she is in Japan where she is spending time with her sisters and their kids. She recently went to Disneyland in Tokyo and enjoyed her time at the park.

