Nimra Khan & Yashma Gill enjoying some snow time in Dubai

Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill are enjoying their vacations in Dubai, and offering fans a glimpse into their memorable adventures in the vibrant city. The talented duo, known for their remarkable performances on television screens, gave their fans a glimpse of their thrilling Dubai getaway as they enjoyed the unique experience of snowfall in the desert.

Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill are now enjoying their day in the artificial snow mall in Dubai, they shoot their video with unique effects and aspects. In the video, they are seen exploring the artificial snow and slides.

Their fans and followers showered them with love and adoration for sharing this special moment of joy and relaxation. Many praised them for taking a break from their demanding work schedules to savor the simple pleasures of life.

