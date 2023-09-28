Sarah Khan’s Family Photos Take the Internet by Storm

Sarah Khan a highly popular Pakistani actress with a long TV career, has not appeared in Pakistani films despite her success.

She has mentioned that she will only consider a movie project when she finds a script she’s truly comfortable with, implying that she doesn’t have any immediate intentions to act in films.

At 32 years old, Sarah Khan focuses on her health and fitness while pursuing her acting career. This dedication has helped her maintain a youthful look, even after marrying Falak Shabir.

She is also a mother to a daughter, and her limited activity on social media is due to her spending time with her child.

Sarah Khan and Agha Ali were in a cherished relationship for many years, much loved by their fans.

However, they separated due to undisclosed reasons. Sarah is now happily married to singer Falak Shabir, while Agha Ali has tied the knot with model, VJ, and actress Hina Altaf.

Special moments, Sarah Khan has cherished with her family. These pictures clearly show that Sarah has been very happy since marrying Falak Shabir. Their love story reminds us that having a loving partner can make life even more joyful.

Take a Look:

