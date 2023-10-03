Aima Baig talks about a men Being Scared of Successful Women

Aima Baig is one of the famous singers in Pakistan.

She made a huge name in the music industry where her work speaks for itself.

She rose to fame from her songs in Lahore Se Aagey (2016).

Advertisement

Aima Baig is one of the most famous singers in Pakistan, she made a huge name in the music industry and her work speaks for itself. She rose to fame from her songs in Lahore Se Aagey (2016) and now she is approached for all the songs ranging from concerts to film playback and OSTs. She is very successful in her career and no one disputes this fact.

The popular star has not been lucky in love, she has been broken several times as she was previously engaged to Shahbaz Shigri but the couple broke off their engagement and parted ways. She was very open about her opinions.

Aima recently appeared in a show where she talked about the fact that “men cannot digest the success and independence of a woman easily. They are okay with it in the beginning but over time, it becomes difficult for them that a woman is more successful than him. She, however, believes that good people do exist but does not shy away from sharing her thoughts”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Aima Baig melts heart with her soulful cover of “Tere Hawale” Aima Baig has been impressing everyone in the music industry. She has...