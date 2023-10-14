Amber Khan Shares Her Encounter with Apparent Black Magic

Amber Khan appeared as a guest on morning show.

Famous actress Amber Khan, known for her openness about her life experiences, appeared as a guest on Madiha Naqvi’s morning show.

During the show, she discussed her encounter with what she believes to be black magic.

In addition to her acting career, Amber Khan is also a successful YouTuber and runs her own salon.

She revealed a bizarre incident where an unknown woman visited her salon in her absence, inquiring about her.

The woman, posing as Amber’s friend, left a message with Amber’s manager, which turned out to be disturbing and satanic in nature.

Troubled by this, Amber sought advice from a religious acquaintance who advised her to recite Quranic verses in the salon when she was alone to address the unsettling situation.

Black magic is a phenomenon that some people believe to be real. In various parts of the world, individuals have reported encounters with what they perceive to be black magic.

While many instances involve people feeling they are under a form of attack, there are also cases where individuals from different religious backgrounds claim to have experienced significant hardships in their lives that they attribute to black magic.

Opinions on the subject vary, with some firmly believing in its existence while others consider it a mere deception.

