Atif Aslam, Mawra Hocane, Others Raise voice For Palestine, Condemn Israeli Brutalities

Notable Pakistani celebrities have raised their voices for Palestine.

Atif Aslam posted to Instagram to pray for the Palestinians.

Mawra Hocane took to Twitter and addressed the devastating situation in Gaza.

Following Israel’s warning to flee the northern Gaza Strip in advance of an imminent ground attack against Hamas, hundreds of Palestinians sought safety on Saturday. The bloodiest terrorist assault in Israeli history took place exactly one week prior to this decree.

Israel, steadfast in its determination to destroy Hamas, has gathered ground soldiers and tanks close to Gaza. Additionally, leaflets directing residents to leave the northern part of the enclave have been distributed. The IDF of Israel has carried out targeted operations to clear the region of both terrorists and weaponry.

Unsettlingly, there has been a considerable rise in deaths over the previous 24 hours, with over 320 Palestinians dying, many of them women and children, mostly as a result of Israeli bombings on convoys fleeing Gaza City.

This rising death toll is related to Israel’s ongoing aerial bombardment of Gaza, which began after the government advised 1.1 million inhabitants to leave their homes and go south in preparation of an impending ground invasion in response to Hamas’s strike within Israel last week.

2,215 Palestinians have been killed and 8,714 injured as a result of Israeli bombings on Gaza. There here have been 1,300 reported fatalities and over 3,400 injuries in Israel.

The globe has seen a sharp divide in viewpoints throughout the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, with millions of people choosing to support one side or the other. Not only have geopolitical talks on this worldwide problem been sparked, but notable Pakistani celebrities have also joined the conversation.

Atif Aslam posted to Instagram to pray for the Palestinians, writing, “Allah apna reham ferma”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Ushna Shah took to her Instagram stories and shared the below posts in favour of Palestine:

Mawra Hocane took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Children are dying while the world leaders sleep!!!! @UN @UNHumanRights #FREEPALESTINE This is about human lives.. people of all religions are being violently killed in Palestine. Why’s the world so quiet or neutral on this ? Please retweet everything you see, raise your voices for #Gazagenocide”

Children are dying while the world leaders sleep!!!! @UN @UNHumanRights #FREEPALESTINE 🇵🇸

Why’s the world so quiet or neutral on this ?

Please retweet everything you see, raise your… — MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) October 13, 2023

