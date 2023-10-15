Ayesha Omar Drops Fabulous Photos From Her 42 Birthday Soiree

Ayesha Omar is a name that conjures up images of stylish women.

She recently published her jaw-dropping, exquisite, and amazing photos.

Photos from her private birthday celebration were recently shared by her.

In the Pakistani modelling and entertainment sectors, Ayesha Omar is a name that conjures up images of stylish women. The 41-year-old actress recently published her jaw-dropping, exquisite, and amazing photos for the cover of a Pakistani magazine. Her sartorial choices and red-carpet appearances have catapulted her to the top of the list of the most stylish celebs.

Omar, who established a prestigious career in the entertainment industry by dropping back-to-back blockbuster dramas, is mostly seen adorning fashionable clothing and posing for several publications.

A sweet montage from the legendary actress from Bulbulay’s private birthday celebration was recently shared with her followers, much to the surprise of everyone. She smiled joyfully as she posed for the camera with her mother and childhood closest friends while elegantly dressed in an all-black gown.

She captioned, “Absolutely Nothing compares to being with your childhood besties (minus 2) and mommy for your birthday. Nothing. ❤️”

Have a look at the photos below:

