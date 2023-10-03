Birthday Bliss: Reema Khan & Husband Share Unforgettable Moments

Reema Khan has appeared in countless popular Pakistani films.

She is happily married to Dr. Tariq Shahab.

Reema recently delighted her followers with her special birthday moments.

Reema Khan is an attractive and talented Pakistani actor. She has appeared in countless popular Pakistani films. Reema formerly held the title of top actor in the Pakistani film business. She currently has a wonderful marriage to Dr. Tariq Shahab and is a proud mother of a handsome son. Reema maintains her privacy in her personal life, yet she frequently gives her followers access to special birthday moments.

The stunning actress just celebrated her birthday. The lovely birthday photos were posted on her official Instagram account. Reema has also shown her spouse and friends lovely photos.

Have a look at the photos below:

A group of friends from Virginia and Washington, DC, gave Reema a surprise birthday celebration. With gifts and a bouquet, they sent their best wishes to Reema Khan on her special day. Reema thanked them by writing, “Thank You Friends. Thank you to all my dear friends from Washington DC and Virginia for giving me a big surprise birthday party It was a really unique and memorable evening. It was one of the best birthday celebrations that I ever had. Feeling blessed to have such a great group of friends. BUNCH OF THANKS AND LOVE YOU ALL”

Here is what Reema shared:

