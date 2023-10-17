Advertisement
Farhan Saeed Calls Pakistani Cricket Fans “Most Disloyal Fans Ever”

  • Farhan Saeed is a name everyone is familiar with.
  • He has been entertaining his fans for a long period of time.
  • Farhan criticized cricket supporters for failing to support the Green Shirts.
Farhan Saeed is a name everyone is familiar with. He has been entertaining his fans for a long period of time with his melodious voice. At the age of 17, Saeed rose to fame as a singer when he joined the Lahore-based pop rock band ‘Jal.’ Sajni, Chalte Chalte, Sami Meri Waar, and Pee Jaun are some of his hit songs.

Taking to social networking platform ‘X,’ Pakistani singer-actor Farhan Saeed criticized cricket supporters for failing to support the Green Shirts through difficult times, particularly when they performed below expectations.

He penned on X, “Pakistan cricket fans are the most disloyal fans ever, if the team wins you take the full credit and if they lose, aise haath jhartey hein jaise koi lena dena na ho. At least back your team till the tournament is going on, at least.”

previously, in the twelfth World Cup ODI between archrivals India and Pakistan, the Green Shirts collapsed completely, prompting widespread condemnation from cricket analysts.

The Pakistan cricket team fell for 192 runs in 42.5 overs against India, marking India’s eighth straight World Cup victory over Pakistan, dating back to 1992.

