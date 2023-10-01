Humaima Malick took therapy sessions to deal with depression

Humaima Malick is a Pakistani actress, she also works with Imran Hashmi in a Bollywood film.

Humaima Malick is a Pakistani actress, she also works with Imran Hashmi in a Bollywood film. She always picks up scripts that have substance and characters that will be remembered for years to come. She also appeared in Pakistan’s legendary film Maula Jatt as Daro. She was one of the most loved characters in the film. Right now she is playing Jindo and she is once again in a very powerful character with deep nuances woven into it.

Humaima started her career at the age of 14 and she has continuously worked since then. Recently, she appeared in a Tabish Hashmi show where she revealed that she went through a very difficult time. She shared that she fell into depression due to a difficult schedule and the ups and downs that she saw in her life.

She also that “she took medical assistance to overcome it and also credited her Murshid. She shared that she used to cry on everything but then she went through medical help. Humaima credited Jindo’s director Anjum Shahzad for making her realize that she was in depression. She credited Dr. Javed Iqbal and her Murshid Dr. Mohammad Javed who healed her with his Surah Rehman therapy”

