Khaqan Shahnawaz Responds To Backlash On His Make Up

Khaqan Shahnawaz is an incredibly talented Pakistani actor.

He has a sizable Instagram following.

He addressed the criticism of using makeup in dramas in the show.

Advertisement

Khaqan Shahnawaz is an incredibly talented Pakistani actor and social media influencer. He has a sizable Instagram following. Khaqan debuted in Mahira Khan’s production Barhwaan Khiladi at the commencement of his acting career. He also landed a role in the renowned drama serial Yunhi, where he successfully represented the character of Daniyal, a greedy man. Fans praised his performance in College Gate and Hadsa. He may currently be seen in the drama series Sukoon.

Khaqan Shahnawaz recently appeared on Good Morning Pakistan, hosted by Nida Yasir. He addressed the widespread criticism of using makeup in dramas in the show. “I am frequently accused by fans that I use make-up,” he remarked.

“Why do you wear make-up?” they ask. It’s my tragedy that if I don’t wear make-up, it appears that I am too white. I have to do makeup to hide my extremely white complexion because here they don’t know how to do lighting for the white complexion, just like Hollywood didn’t know how to light dark people,” he further added.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Khaqan Shahnawaz (@khaqanshahnawaz) Advertisement

Meanwhile, Khaqan believes that he must take measures to conceal his white skin because if he does not, he seems too white for the camera.

Also Read Khaqan Shahnawaz criticized by netizens for mocking earthquake Khaqan is an actor and social media influencer. He mocked the earthquake...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.