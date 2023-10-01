Kiran Tabeir latest stunning snaps with her daughter

Kiran Tabeir is a talented Pakistani actress, model and host.

Kiran loves to share pictures and videos with her little daughter.

Recently, Kiran Tabeir has shared a few adorable pictures with her daughter.

Kiran Tabeir is a talented Pakistani actress, model and host. She is loved for her brilliant acting skills in many Pakistani dramas. Kiran started her career as a host and also became a part of a reality show Desi Kuriyan, hosted by Waqar Zaka. . Lately, Kiran Tabeir has been recognized for her vital appearance in the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad. She was praised as Parizaad’s sister and her emotional acting was loved by fans.

Kiran Tabeir is happily married to Malik Hamza and together they have a daughter named Izzah and now she is turned one year old. Kiran loves to share pictures and videos with her little daughter. Recently, Kiran Tabeir has shared a few adorable pictures with her daughter. In the pictures, she was wearing a purple dress and her daughter was wearing pretty green. She also posted two heartwarming reels with her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Tabeir (@kirantabeirofficial)

