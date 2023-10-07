LSA 2023: Farhan Saeed opened up about unfair distribution of Awards

Farhan Saeed is a popular Pakistani actor, singer, and TV personality.

Farhan Saeed is a well-known actor, singer, and TV personality from Pakistan. He’s gained popularity for his roles in hit dramas like “Suno Chanda,” “Prem Gali,” “Mere Humsafar,” and “Meri Shehzadi.” “Suno Chanda” especially brought him immense fame and a fan following not just in Pakistan but also in Nepal, India, and Bangladesh. Currently, viewers are enjoying his performance in the drama “Jhok Sarkar,” which is receiving positive feedback.

Farhan Saeed is also a vocal celebrity who speaks out on various social issues and controversies in the media.

Recently, Farhan Saeed spoke out about the unjust way Lux Style Awards were given out last night. He also suggested that the awards should be distributed in a more credible manner.

Farhan Saeed expressed his opinion on Instagram by posting, “If you had to fix it, it could have been done intelligently at least LSA2023 ! I don’t say this for myself but for anyone who deserves a fair chance at winning for their hard work at any platform, I say this to encourage people who aspire to join our industry! I say this to keep people’s faith in us intact Nevertheless Your Love Is The Biggest Award I Have !! Congratulations to all the winners!”.

Farhan Saeed‘s fans appreciate his bold and clear expression of his views. They believe that the success of Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir is a result of their fans’ love and support.

Some fans also criticized Bilal Abbas for winning an award for a drama with fewer viewers.

Yesterday, the Lux Style Awards were presented during a big awards ceremony. Yumna Zaidi, Feroze Khan, Arsalan Naseer, Dananeer Mobeen, and Bilal Abbas were among the winners in the television and film categories. Many people on social media are expressing dissatisfaction with how the awards were distributed, deeming it unfair.

