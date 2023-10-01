Mahira Khan Wedding Pictures Revealed!

The beautiful wedding of Pakistani diva Mahira Khan made headlines today.

The beautiful wedding of Pakistani diva Mahira Khan made headlines today. The lovely and brilliant actress married Salim Karim in a spectacular destination wedding at the Pearl-Continental Hotel Bhurban.

Mahira Khan’s private wedding was attended by just her closest friends and family members, and no one was allowed to snap photos to post on social media.

Mahira Khan’s management later posted wedding videos after the occasion. Mahira Khan wore a stunning white gown and looked stunning in her lovely and pretty wedding attire.

Take a look at these stunning shots from Mahira Khan’s intimate wedding to Salim Karim, which took place in the picturesque town of Bhurban.

