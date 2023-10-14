Pakistani Celebrities Sparkle at the Launch of ‘Eighteen’

Numerous well-known figures from the entertainment industry attended the launch of the Eighteen real-estate project in Pakistan.

Saba Qamar, Reema Khan, Mawra Hocane, Ali Rehman Khan, Hareem Farooq, and more dazzled at the event.

Asim Azhar gave a performance, and stars like Naveen Waqar and Amar Khan were also spotted.

Advertisement

For fans, seeing their beloved celebrities is always a treat. Besides their work on screen, stars often make appearances at events and shows, allowing their fans to witness their style and charm.

Just last night, another one of these special moments occurred as numerous well-known figures from the entertainment industry came together for the launch of the Eighteen real-estate project in Pakistan.

Saba Qamar, Reema Khan, Mawra Hocane, Ali Rehman Khan, Hareem Farooq, and more dazzled at the Eighteen event.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asim Azhar gave a performance, and stars like Naveen Waqar and Amar Khan were also spotted. Check out these stylish pictures of your favorite celebrities from the launch event.

Also Read

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.