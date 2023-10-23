Pakistani Celebs’ Day Out In London: See Photos

Many Pakistani celebs were observed at the IPPA Awards.

Yashma Gill shared some entertaining moments from her girls’ day out.

Hania Aamir, Mansha Pasha, and others were also present.

It’s award season right now, and following the LSAs, the celebs headed to Manchester for the IPPA Awards 2023. Many Pakistani celebs were observed at the event, where they either hosted, won prizes, or performed live for the crowd. As a result, several of your favourite celebrities attended the ceremony in the United Kingdom. Thus, our favourite celebrity girl gang arranged an outing to London, and they certainly made their road trip unforgettable.

Yashma Gill has been busy on social media as always, and she has shared some extremely entertaining moments from her girls’ day out with all of her fans. Hania Aamir, Mansha Pasha, Amar Khan, and Komal Meer were all in attendance as they prepared for a trip to London. Singing, dancing, and crafting reels got them through their journey. Here are some amusing moments from your favourite celebs’ girls trip:

