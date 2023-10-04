People criticize Nadia Khan for Mocking Ayeza Khan’s Fashion Choices

Ayeza Khan is a very famous actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Nowadays she is shining as Mubashira Jaffar in Mein.

Nadia Khan is a famous morning show host and actress.

Ayeza Khan made her name as a brand that why each producer wanted to cast her in their drama and designers hired her for their bridal shoot. Ayeza is nothing short of a superwoman and she pulls the audience to her projects. Nowadays she is shining as Mubashira Jaffar in Mein.

Nadia Khan is a famous morning show host and actress who is currently reviewing dramas and acting performances in a show alongside Marina Khan and Rubina Ashraf. While reviewing the new drama of Ayeza Khan she sarcastically put down Ayeza Khan’s styling in the above scene and equated her earrings to hangers.

Fans are not happy with Nadia Khan’s Statement on Ayeza Khan’s Style and makeup and show their aggression towards Nadia Khan’s Style and statements.

