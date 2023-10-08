Sajal Aly looks stunning in traditional dress pictures

Sajal Aly is a renowned Pakistani actress, recently she set social media on fire.

Sajal Aly is a renowned Pakistani actress, recently she set social media on fire with her stunning look in a traditional dress. The actress is known for taking diverse roles in the industry.

Sajal has achieved her success through dedicated effort, showcasing exceptional talent as an actress. Her innocent appearance has endeared her to fans and contributes to her unique charm.

She married Ahad Raza Mir in 2022 but later got separated, the reason behind their separation is still unknown as both individuals did not publically disclose the reason.

The Rangreza actress recently shared the picture on her official Instagram account in the pictures she graced her followers with a breathtaking look in traditional attire. The pictures capture Sajal Aly sitting on the couch in a white dress and she completes her look with the orange dupatta. She also where white steal bangles which perfectly complements her traditional look.

