Sajal Aly shared her thoughts on the latest Lux Style Awards

Sajal Aly advocates for recognition in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

She tags Lux Style Awards (LSA) in her Instagram stories to convey her message.

Emphasizes the need to acknowledge stellar actors like Mehwish Hayat and Zara Noor Abbas.

Advertisement

Pakistani actress, Sajal Aly, recently took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on the latest Lux Style Awards (LSA).

In a move that highlights her commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Sajal Aly tagged LSA and advocated for acknowledging the work of stellar actors such as Mehwish Hayat and Zara Noor Abbas.

She also emphasized the importance of recognizing the efforts of Directors of Photography (DOPs) and the technical teams that work tirelessly behind the scenes to create the magic that captivates audiences on their screens.

In her Instagram stories, Sajal Aly also stressed the importance of acknowledging the unsung heroes of the entertainment industry, the Directors of Photography (DOPs) and the dedicated technical teams.

These professionals play a crucial role in shaping the visual and technical aspects of a production.

Their expertise ensures that the audience experiences the magic on their screens. By advocating for their recognition,

Advertisement

She draws attention to the collaborative efforts that make Pakistani entertainment industry productions stand out.

Another noteworthy point made by Sajal Aly is the suggestion to add a category for supporting actors at the Lux Style Awards.

Supporting actors often make significant contributions to the success of a project, and recognizing their talent and hard work would further elevate the prestige of the awards ceremony.

Advertisement

Her Instagram stories have sparked discussions within the industry and among fans, reigniting the conversation about the need for comprehensive recognition of talent in Pakistani cinema and television.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sajal Ali Stuns in Radiant Festive Attire in Latest Collection Debut Sajal Ali is a highly acclaimed Pakistani actress known for her talent....

Advertisement