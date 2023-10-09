The LSA award ceremony happened in Karachi.

The LSA award ceremony happened in Karachi. It was the 22nd Lux Style Awards event that was attended by most of the top Pakistani actors. The event was successful and many celebrities gave their appearance at the event. However, some actors are complaining about the unfair distribution of awards and one of the top Pakistani actors Sonya Hussyn has also spoken up about the controversial award shows.

She took her Instagram to share her thoughts on LSA diplomacy, talking about it, Sonya Hussyn said, “I am not coming from the awards, actually, I could not go there so I came here with all my preparations. I don’t attend the award functions. I don’t know why but I don’t like to go to the awards, it is useless to attend the awards”. Replying about the people attending the show, Sonya Hussyn said, “Those who are attending the award shows must be getting awards”. Replying to Waseem Badami, she further said, “Yes, I think they were communicated about getting awards by the team, those who are going without receiving any award will be going because of their love for attending shows or something like that, I rather got ready and came to your show.”

Remember that, in 2021 Sonya Hussyn called out LSA for ignoring her drama serial Saraab in the nominations. She wrote, “It’s very disappointing to see that a project like Saraab did not bag even a single nomination at LSA 2021”.

