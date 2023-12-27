Faizan Sheikh marks wife and daughter’s birthdays with joyful celebration

Faizan Sheikh comes from a talented family.

He gained fame for his performance in Tamasha.

Faizan is a devoted family man, who expresses admiration for his family.

Faizan Sheikh hails from a family rich in talent, with his mother being the renowned actress Parveen Akbar, his wife, Maham Aamir, and his sister, Rabya Kulsoom, making notable names in the drama industry. Known for his humility, Faizan has made a mark as an actor, host, and a celebrated figure in the entertainment world.

Earlier this year, he garnered significant fame for his performance in the show Tamasha, and his wife and sister stood by him as strong pillars of support. A devoted family man, Faizan has consistently expressed his admiration for his family.

Faizan and Maham share the joy of parenthood with their beautiful baby girl, ensuring that she takes precedence in their lives. Today is a special day for Faizan and Maham as they celebrate both his wife and daughter’s birthdays. To mark the occasion, the celebrity couple shared a stylish photoshoot adding an extra touch of glamour to the festivities.

