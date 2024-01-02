Ayeza Khan and Affan Waheed latest wedding photo-shoot captivates audience

Affan Waheed is praised for his performance in “Dhoka.”

Ayeza Khan is gaining popularity in “Mein” and “Jaan E Jahan.”

The duo recently featured in a brand endorsement video for Aisha Farid.

Ayeza Khan and Affan Waheed, two renowned Pakistani actors with massive fan followings, maintain significant social media presence owing to their looks, talent, and hard work. Recently, fans praised Affan Waheed for his performance in the drama serial “Dhoka,” while Ayeza Khan is currently winning hearts in “Mein” and “Jaan E Jahan,” portraying two distinct characters with finesse.

The duo, celebrated for their on-screen chemistry, was featured together in a captivating brand endorsement video that has been circulating on social media.

Affan Waheed took to his Instagram to share the video, a collaboration with Aisha Farid Official and Ayeza Khan for the clothing brand Aisha Farid. The adorable video showcases a beautiful wedding sequence, with Affan Waheed looking handsome and Ayeza Khan stunningly gorgeous in traditional bridal wear.

Fans are expressing love to both the actors. They are happy to see them together in a wedding-themed video.

