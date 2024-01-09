Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mariyam Nafees shares latest clicks with husband in Australia

Mariyam Nafees shares latest clicks with husband in Australia

Articles
Advertisement
Mariyam Nafees shares latest clicks with husband in Australia

Mariyam Nafees shares latest clicks with husband in Australia

Advertisement
  • Mariyam Nafees is known for roles in drama serials like Yaqeen Ka Safar.
  • She is married to director and producer Amaan Ahmed.
  • Recently, the couple visited the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane.
Advertisement

Talented Pakistani actress and host Mariyam Nafees, known for her roles in hit drama serials like Yaqeen Ka Safar, Ishq Jalebi, Kam Zarf, and Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, has garnered a significant social media following. Fans admired her performances in dramas like Neem and Jaan E Jahan.

In her personal life, Mariyam is happily married to director and producer Amaan Ahmed, forming a stunning and cute couple. Maryam frequently shares new pictures with her husband on her Instagram. Recently, Mariyam shared beautiful pictures and reels from their trip to Brisbane, Australia, where they visited the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. At the Sanctuary, Mariyam and her husband posed with Australian wildlife animals, capturing delightful moments from their visit and various other events.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@mariyam.nafees)

Advertisement

Also Read

Mariyam Nafees disclose her Mun Dikhai Gift and Shares Other Insights
Mariyam Nafees disclose her Mun Dikhai Gift and Shares Other Insights

Mariyam recently tied the knot with her husband, Amaan Ahmed. Fans showered...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story


Warning: Undefined variable $weathercities in /home/bolnews/public_html/wp-content/themes/bolnews/footer.php on line 88