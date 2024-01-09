Mariyam Nafees shares latest clicks with husband in Australia

Mariyam Nafees disclose her Mun Dikhai Gift and Shares Other Insights
Mariyam recently tied the knot with her husband, Amaan Ahmed. Fans showered...
Talented Pakistani actress and host Mariyam Nafees, known for her roles in hit drama serials like Yaqeen Ka Safar, Ishq Jalebi, Kam Zarf, and Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, has garnered a significant social media following. Fans admired her performances in dramas like Neem and Jaan E Jahan.
In her personal life, Mariyam is happily married to director and producer Amaan Ahmed, forming a stunning and cute couple. Maryam frequently shares new pictures with her husband on her Instagram. Recently, Mariyam shared beautiful pictures and reels from their trip to Brisbane, Australia, where they visited the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. At the Sanctuary, Mariyam and her husband posed with Australian wildlife animals, capturing delightful moments from their visit and various other events.”
