Mariyam Nafees shares latest clicks with husband in Australia

Mariyam Nafees is known for roles in drama serials like Yaqeen Ka Safar.

She is married to director and producer Amaan Ahmed.

Recently, the couple visited the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane.

Advertisement

Talented Pakistani actress and host Mariyam Nafees, known for her roles in hit drama serials like Yaqeen Ka Safar, Ishq Jalebi, Kam Zarf, and Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, has garnered a significant social media following. Fans admired her performances in dramas like Neem and Jaan E Jahan.

In her personal life, Mariyam is happily married to director and producer Amaan Ahmed, forming a stunning and cute couple. Maryam frequently shares new pictures with her husband on her Instagram. Recently, Mariyam shared beautiful pictures and reels from their trip to Brisbane, Australia, where they visited the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. At the Sanctuary, Mariyam and her husband posed with Australian wildlife animals, capturing delightful moments from their visit and various other events.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@mariyam.nafees)

Advertisement

Also Read Mariyam Nafees disclose her Mun Dikhai Gift and Shares Other Insights Mariyam recently tied the knot with her husband, Amaan Ahmed. Fans showered...