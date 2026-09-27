Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date, sending fans into fandom fever

The announcement also drew reactions from members of Pakistan's entertainment fraternity.

KARACHI: Wedding bells are officially ringing for Pakistani model and actress Roma Michael and actor Shan Baig, who have set Nov. 20, 2026, as their wedding date in Karachi, unveiling the news through a glamorous “Save the Date” video that quickly sparked excitement among fans and entertainment circles.





The couple turned their wedding announcement into a full-on glamour moment, sharing a romantic pre-wedding teaser on Instagram under #RomaWedsShan, with Roma writing a special thank-you to everyone who helped bring their “Save the Date” vision to life.





The announcement immediately set social media buzzing, as fans flooded the comments with heart emojis, congratulations and messages celebrating the couple.

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“So so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while others posted messages including “MashaAllah!", “Absolutely breathtaking you both,” and “Mashallah congratulations.”





The comments quickly became a stream of love for the couple, with fans wishing them happiness as they count down to their Karachi celebrations.





For the high-glamour shoot, Roma appeared in a custom off-shoulder ballgown by Vanila Studio Dubai, featuring a structured sweetheart neckline, 3D floral lace appliqués and shimmering beadwork.





Shan complemented her look in a powder blue and soft teal-gray tailored suit, creating a coordinated, polished look for the couple's romantic reveal. The teaser was filmed at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, adding an international backdrop to the wedding announcement.





The announcement also drew reactions from members of Pakistan's entertainment fraternity. Actresses including Laiba Khan, Zhalay Sarhadi and Mariam Michael joined the celebrations with congratulatory messages.





Roma and Shan had previously kept their relationship relatively private, making the public wedding announcement an especially eye-catching moment for followers who had been watching their journey.





The countdown has officially begun, and judging by the fan frenzy surrounding their announcement, fans are already eagerly awaiting the next chapter.