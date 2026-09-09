Agha Ali breaks the internet as fans go fanatical over new song ‘Keh De Jaana’

Social media users sharing their excitement with many calling "Keh De Jaana" one of the most awaited songs of the year.

Pakistani heartthrob actor Agha Ali has once again set the internet abuzz, with fans eagerly turning their attention to his latest musical venture. Agha Ali, who has won hearts with his powerful acting and memorable performances in hit Pakistani dramas, is now ready to strike a new chord with his upcoming single, “Keh De Jaana,” set to release on September 9.

The announcement has already stirred excitement among fans, who are praising Ali's musical talent alongside his well-known acting skills. Agha Ali has spent recent years quietly building a parallel career in music. But his latest song appears to be his biggest musical undertaking so far.

"I've made music before, but I have never done this before," Agha Ali said. "This is my most ambitious music project, and I hope you guys enjoy 'Keh De Jaana' more than we enjoyed making it."

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The song was shot using dramatic neon lighting, striking visual frames and polished direction, giving it a cinematic feel. It was presented by Team Agha and features actress Nawal Pervaiz alongside Agha Ali.

The project's creative team includes music by Qasim Azhar and Beat Stars, direction by Ahmer Sohail and cinematography by Asim Sheikh.

This is not Ali's first attempt at music. He has previously released several songs that earned strong appreciation both in Pakistan and abroad, including "Main Hara," "Tu Ha Khan," "Duhayiaan," "Tu Mila" and "Sach Hai." His musical debut, "Kahani Is Sheher Ki," first introduced fans to his singing side and helped set the stage for his growing music career.

With each release, Ali has built a steady following of listeners who enjoy watching him branch out beyond acting. Industry observers say his shift into music reflects a broader trend of Pakistani television stars diversifying their careers and reaching fans through new creative platforms.

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As anticipation builds ahead of the release, fans across social media are already sharing their excitement, with many calling "Keh De Jaana" one of the most awaited songs of the year. Social media users flooded the comments section with excitement over the teaser, calling it "fire" and predicting the song will be a hit.

Many fans said they were eagerly waiting for the release, with one user admiring how natural Agha Ali looked on camera and wishing to meet him in person.

Another fan called the teaser a "masterpiece" in the making, writing that they were already obsessed after watching it just once. Several commenters praised Ali's voice as consistently top-notch, adding that the song's location and choreography looked equally impressive.