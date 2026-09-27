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Asian Games 2026: Pakistan win volleyball opener as Zaman grabs squash bronze Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date, sending fans into fandom fever Gunfire erupts as two deadly mass shootings leave 27 dead across South Africa SCO national coordinators to meet in Islamabad for key three-day meeting Pakistan firmly rejects Afghan Taliban’s allegations over Nuristan violence Makeup artist Mitchell fires back after Katie Price look sparks online fury Jay-Z breaks his silence on Beyoncé romance as ‘I was afraid to be vulnerable’ UK police declare major incident at Fairford air base as bomb squad deploys UK PM Burnham launches ‘Your First Home’ scheme for first-time buyers Security forces kill more than 71 militants in Balochistan operations, ISPR says PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Asian Games 2026: Pakistan win volleyball opener as Zaman grabs squash bronze Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date, sending fans into fandom fever Gunfire erupts as two deadly mass shootings leave 27 dead across South Africa SCO national coordinators to meet in Islamabad for key three-day meeting Pakistan firmly rejects Afghan Taliban’s allegations over Nuristan violence Makeup artist Mitchell fires back after Katie Price look sparks online fury Jay-Z breaks his silence on Beyoncé romance as ‘I was afraid to be vulnerable’ UK police declare major incident at Fairford air base as bomb squad deploys UK PM Burnham launches ‘Your First Home’ scheme for first-time buyers Security forces kill more than 71 militants in Balochistan operations, ISPR says PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders

Gunfire erupts as two deadly mass shootings leave 27 dead across South Africa

Authorities said the shooting may have been linked to an earlier deadly incident at the same bar.

Web Desk September 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Gunfire erupts as two deadly mass shootings

JOHANNESBURG: Gunmen killed at least 27 people and wounded 26 others in two separate mass shootings in South Africa on Sunday,Sept. 27, as the country continues to struggle with deadly gun violence.


Eight gunmen armed with assault rifles attacked a bar in Wedela, west of Johannesburg, killing 17 people and injuring 15, police said. The victims included 13 men and four women.


Police said the attackers first opened fire on people drinking outside the bar before entering the building and continuing the shooting. They later set two vehicles on fire and fled.

Authorities said the shooting may have been linked to an earlier deadly incident at the same bar, but the motive has not been confirmed. No suspects had been arrested.


In a separate attack early Sunday, gunmen opened fire at an entertainment venue in a township outside Cape Town, killing 10 people and wounding 11 others. Videos shared online showed people dancing and drinking before gunfire sent them running for safety.


South African police said five victims died at the scene, while five others died while being taken to hospitals.

The attacks come as South Africa faces persistent gun violence linked to gangs, criminal networks and competition among informal businesses.


The country records about 60 killings a day, according to authorities. The government has repeatedly deployed soldiers to support police in areas affected by violent crime.


President Cyril Ramaphosa sent troops to crime hotspots in Johannesburg in March as part of efforts to strengthen security. Police continue to investigate both shootings and are searching for those responsible.

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