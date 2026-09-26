Dakota Johnson sparks plastic surgery buzz as MGK romance rumors heat up

The romance rumors gained more attention when Johnson traveled to Italy to support MGK.

LONDON: Dakota Johnson has set social media buzzing after her latest public appearance in London which spark sparks plastic surgery rumors, while fans flooding the internet with speculation that the actress looks noticeably different.





Johnson stepped out to promote her upcoming psychological thriller “Verity,” but instead of focusing solely on the film, social media users quickly turned their attention to her appearance.





Comments began pouring in after videos and photos from the event circulated online, with some fans questioning whether Johnson may have undergone cosmetic procedures.





“She doesn’t even look like herself anymore,” one social media user wrote.

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Another commented, “Why would it be a good thing to be beautiful and change into someone that nobody can recognise? I will take note in case I ever have to go into a witness protection program.”





A third user added, “She looks nothing like how she started,” while others debated whether they preferred Johnson’s previous look.





However, there is no confirmation that Johnson has undergone plastic surgery or any cosmetic procedure. Her representatives did not respond when contacted for comment.





Speaking at the UK premiere, Johnson discussed the film’s central theme, saying the story explores the real-world challenge of knowing what is true and who can be trusted.





Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, film follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Johnson, who is hired to finish a series of books for acclaimed author Verity Crawford after an accident leaves Crawford unable to write.





But Johnson’s personal life is also keeping her firmly in the entertainment headlines. The actress recently appeared in the music video for Taylor Swift’s new song “Patient Zero” and has been making headlines over her reported romance with singer and musician Machine Gun Kelly.





According to report, Johnson and MGK have been growing closer since meeting at Taylor Swift’s wedding. A report told the publication that the pair felt an “instant spark” and have stayed in regular contact, including daily conversations and calls.





The report also claimed that Johnson and MGK were both present when Swift married Travis Kelce at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in July.





Earlier this month, Johnson and MGK were reportedly spotted enjoying a low-key date at Swift’s Manhattan apartment.





The romance rumors gained more attention when Johnson traveled to Italy to support MGK as he walked in the Vogue World.





The report also described Johnson as a “hopeless romantic” with a fondness for musicians, adding that she was drawn to MGK’s charm and is “really into him.”





With “Verity” generating buzz, her appearance fueling fresh beauty speculation and her reported romance making headlines, Dakota Johnson is once again at the center of the entertainment spotlight.