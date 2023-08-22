Six soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in South Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

Heavy exchange of fire took place between the troops.

Six soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred, while four terrorists were gunned down during a gun battle in the general area Asman Manza of South Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The military media wing stated that a heavy exchange of fire took place among the troops, resulting in the killing of four militants while two left injured.

Six brave soldiers of Pak Army sacrificed their life while fighting gallantly.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, ISPR stated.

Added that the armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.