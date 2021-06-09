Double Click 728 x 90
How to Watch PSL 2021 Live Match Streaming ?

Muhammad Noman

09th Jun, 2021. 10:00 pm
PSL 6 Live

Watch PSL 2021 Live Stream: For all Cricket fans specially PSL (Pakistan Super League), you can watch live PSL 2021 score updates here on BOL News.

Viewers will also have the facility to watch PSL from their desktop and mobile devices with official PSL live streaming platforms. Let us have a look at different options that cricket lovers across the world have to watch PSL 6.

How To Watch PSL 2021 Live Streaming In Pakistan?

All the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League’s 6th edition will be telecast live on PTV Sports, Geo Super, Jazz TV, Mjunnon TV, Tapmad, BSports YouTube.

Where To Watch PSL 6 In Canada?

CricketGateway

Where To Watch PSL 6 In UK?

Sky Sports Cricket

Where To Watch PSL 6 In USA?

Willow TV, Cricketgateway

Where To Watch PSL 6 In Bangladesh?

Gazi TV, Rabbitholebd

Where To Watch PSL 6 In South Africa?

SuperSport, Cricketgateway

Where To Watch PSL 6 In UAE?

OSN Cricket, Crickwick, Cricketgateway

Where To Watch PSL 6 In Sri Lanka?

Channel Eye, Cricketgateway

Where To Watch PSL 6 In Caribbean?

Flow Sports, Cricketgateway

Where To Watch PSL 6 In Qatar?

Vodafone

Where To Watch PSL 6 In Australia?

Fox Sports, BeIN Sports, Cricketgateway

Where To Watch PSL 6 In New Zealand?

Sky Sports NZ

