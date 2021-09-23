National T20 Cup 2021: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Live Score – Match 2

National T20 Cup 2021

National T20 Cup 2021 Live Score: Today Central Punjab will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Central Punjab have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Squad:-

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Live Score

TeamsLive ScoreOver
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa67/17.5 Overs
Central Punjab0/020 Overs

Watch Live: 

