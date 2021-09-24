UFC’S Jon Jones Arrested Again for Domestic Violence

UFC star Jon Jones arrested again early Friday morning in Las Vegas for domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle, and is currently behind bars, TMZ Sports has learned.

Jon Jones is an American professional mixed martial artist, he is the current and two-time undisputed champion of his division. Also Jon holds multiple records at UFC, like most number of successful and consecutive title defenses, longest winning streak, most victories and most wins by submission.

He told ESPN on Thursday night before the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony that he weighed 255 pounds and was looking to bulk to 270 for his heavyweight debut. Jones’ 2013 fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday night during a ceremony at Park MGM.

It’s not the first time Jones has been in trouble. He’s previously been arrested for DUI, among other crimes. However, the reason of being arrest are not yet clear.