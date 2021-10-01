National T20 Cup: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Live Score – Match 13
National T20 Cup: Today Balochistan will face Southern Punjab in the thirteenth match of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
Balochistan has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Match Details
Time:- 03:00 PM IST
Stadium: Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Squad
Balochistan:
Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.
Southern Punjab:
Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.
Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Live Score
|Teams
|Live Score
|Overs
|Southern Punjab
|28-3
|4.0
|Balochistan
Watch Live:
